CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are searching for the person who fatally shot another person.
The shooting happened on Tuesday night near the 800 block of Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale.
According to police, officers responded to a call for a person with cardiac troubles. However, when officers arrived, they located person fatally shot inside of the location.
Police have not released a motive and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
