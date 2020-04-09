CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff announced they have arrested a man who was on their Top 10 Most Wanted List.
According to a press release from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, a warrant was issued for Cornelius Wedner for his alleged involvement in a home invasion and robbery reportedly committed on December 21, 2019 in Clayton County.
According to Clayton County officials, months later, Wedner took off running after Clayton County’s Fugitive Squad members spotted him at an apartment complex.
Wedner was later arrested and transported to the Clayton County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.