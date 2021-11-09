ATLANTA — Crime concerns on the campus of Clayton State University in Morrow has students wanting more of a police presence after dark. It comes as university police investigate four sexual battery and rape cases this fall semester.
"When it comes to traveling at night and stuff, you will not see me outside," said Makayla Rogers standing next to her friend Jayla Tharpe.
"Keep a taser and never be by yourself," Tharpe added.
Unless the pair is together, once the sun goes down, there's no showing up anywhere for them. The two Clayton State students explained they have decided to be more vigilant after recent campus crime alerts.
"Somebody got held at gunpoint, we got one of those," Rogers told CBS46 about one of the alerts.
The notifications come directly to students' phones or emails and they've noticed more of them lately. Some folks are glad for the notifications but it's kept some others unsettled.
"A little concerned because it's been more than one occasion," said a freshman who asked CBS46 not to use her name.
According to crime logs from University Public Safety, at least four sexual battery or rape cases remain active... cases which were all opened since August. But the rapes are not the sole concern for students.
They're hoping for more police patrol in parking lots after dark, citing fears of more robberies or any kind of assaults.
Another freshman told CBS46, it's the only way she'll feel safer. Meanwhile, officers say around the clock, safety operations continue to be their priority.
"Now it's daylight saving time so it's like six o'clock and it's already night and most of this stuff happens at night so it kind of makes me afraid to go out. Normally, I'll go to dinner by myself but now, I ask my roommate to go."
"Like right now, I just kind of wish there was police on standby just to like to watch the action that's going on."
According to the latest available enrollment data, Clayton State University has about 6,300 students.
CBS46 reached out the school's spokesperson for an official comment on students' concerns, we are still waiting for a response.
