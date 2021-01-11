Clayton County State University announced it has started vaccinating eligible employees with the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a spokesperson, the university received 400 doses of Moderna to vaccinate employees eligible for the Phase 1 criteria.
Phase 1 includes healthcare workers in a clinical setting, all law enforcement and fire personnel, and people 65 and older and their caregivers.
“To be able to assist our campus community in receiving the vaccine is extremely rewarding work,” says Polly Parks, University Health Services director.
“I am so appreciative of the volunteer nursing, health sciences and healthcare management faculty helping UHS to make the vaccine administration possible across the campus”
A spokesperson said the vaccination process started on January 4 for staff and volunteer nursing faculty and students.
The university’s clinic is set up to receive up to 20 people at a time and still adhere to physical distancing requirements, according to Parks, and participants will be registered in groups of ten for appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.