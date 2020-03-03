STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A member of a cleaning crew is wanted by the police for stealing several firearms from a Stockbridge home.
The suspect allegedly stole four firearms from a home on Plover Way on January 26.
Police told CBS46 that the suspect was hired by a cleaning crew to clean the residence.
Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the suspect, please contact Detective R. Leduc or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.