DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- Crews were busy Sunday, working to replace dozens of windows vandals damaged in the Maloof Administration Building in downtown Decatur.
The rampage happened Friday night.
It appears they may have been part of ongoing protests about conditions at the DeKalb County Jail.
Protesters have also spoken up at County Commission meetings. In response, County Commissioner Nancy Jester has asked to meet with the sheriff on Monday to get a chance to get a firsthand look at the conditions in the jail.
