Storms ripped through South Fulton neighborhoods Monday morning, bringing down trees and power lines.
Residents living in the area of Cascade Hills Lane SW and Boat Rock Road SW told CBS46 the storm came and went quickly.
"It just sounded like a convoy of trucks coming through," one resident said.
Trees blocked many roads in the surrounding areas.
One man told CBS46 that trees blocked his house on both sides.
"I looked out the window and saw debris flying around and I said I have to get off the phone and get in my basement because I think it's a tornado," he said.
Crews, including Georgia Power, quickly got to work on the powerlines and downed trees.
Many residents said they are glad everyone in this area is safe.
