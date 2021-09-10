ATLANTA (CBS46) – Students and adults with speech impediments who are having a hard time being understood while wearing masks are finding relief thanks to a local nonprofit.
Dunwoody speech pathologist Tim Mackesey formed the foundation called Raise Your Voice after seeing the toll the pandemic has taken on some of his clients. His goal is to get see-through masks in the hands of as many students with speech impediments as possible.
Eleven-year-old old Sam Troester said when he wears a regular mask, others can’t see that he’s trying to finish his thought.
“When people try to fill in my blanks, that’s really hard for me,” said Sam.
“I was a kid who stutters,” said Mackesey, “and if I were one today, I would want to be seen.”
Mackesey told CBS46 what recently happened when a teacher asked one of his clients – a teenage girl wearing a face covering – her name.
“Her eyes are big,” he said. “Nothing’s coming out, and the teacher said, ‘You don’t have a name?’”
If she’d been wearing a clear mask, Mackesey said, the teacher would’ve been able to see that she was attempting to speak.
Sam’s mother Tricia said the mask could be a game changer for her son.
“I’m a little biased, but I think he has a lot of great thoughts and a lot of great things to say,” she said, “and I want him to be able to communicate clearly and without frustration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.