WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (CBS46) — A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed Jan. 18 at the J&J Dollar Store, also known as Knodishall Gift Shop, on Knodishall Drive in Warner Robins.
According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, three men with guns entered the store and began robbing the clerks and a patron shortly after midnight. Several people were in the store at the time.
During the robbery, one of the men hit Sabrina Renee Dollar on the top of her head and shot her in the chest.
All of the men were wearing dark clothing and full masks during the robbery. They ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Dollar was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.
