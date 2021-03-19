Oconee County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a RaceTrac store clerk dead.
The shooting happened early Friday morning at the RaceTrac on Hog Mountain Road and Highway 441.
Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said the investigation is still in the early stages, and deputies will release the clerk’s name after the family has been notified.
The sheriff’s office released a photo of a potential witness to the shooting. Sheriff Hale wanted to make it clear the person in the photo is not a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Zach Eaton at (706)769-5665.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
