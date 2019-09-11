DEKALB (CBS46)-- Clarkston police are working to find the person who shot a clerk during a robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning.
An employee at the Marathon gas station near the 3800 block of Ponce De Leon Road said the clerk was shot in the arm and rushed to an area hospital.
There’s no word on how much money was taken, and no suspect description was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
