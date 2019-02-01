ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A clerk was shot in the right arm after struggling with a person who was attempting to rob the store.
The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.
According to police, someone came behind the counter with a handgun. The victim and suspect started to struggle and at some point a shot was fired.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene.
