GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A criminal in Duluth has certainly put his hands up for world's dumbest thief.
On October 21 a gunman walked into a Shell gas station on Satellite Boulevard and demanded money. Soon after the criminal finds himself outwitted.
He sticks his gun through a money slot and the quick-moving clerk wrestles the gun away.
"I just tried to pull the gun inside. I just got a hold of the gun then I called the 911 immediately," said Amir Ali who wrestled the gun away from the thief.
The thief then tried to open the other side of the partition. But instead of sliding it open and giving himself access to the clerk, he pulls on it -- his second dumb mistake.
According to police he threatened the clerk, telling him he would be back to shoot him if he didn't give the gun back.
The clerk didn't fall for it.
Police said the thief even tried to bargain with the clerk saying he would leave if he got the gun back. The clerk didn't fall for that either.
Reporter Jamie Kennedy asked, "Did you think this is how a robbery would go?"
"Not really (laughing), I don't know," said Ali.
You see a shopper in the video walk in and find the exchange quite comical.
The thief... eventually walked out, though he was not finished with his stupid mistakes. He lingered around the gas station as the cops arrived and was apprehended.
He was then linked to at least three other robberies in the area.
