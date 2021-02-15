In 2020 we saw it all. Protests. Police violence. Contested elections. Inequality.
It’s almost like 1968 all over again… or is it? The ladder to social and racial justice unfolded before our eyes and captivated the nation. Atlanta historian Dr. Skip Mason takes on a damming indictment.
“I'm always hopeful”, said Mason. “We gotta say there has been some change but not enough perhaps.”
Did the demand for justice that triggered urban rebellion change the U.S. for the better? “2020 is a piece of work all by itself,” quipped Mason.
Or was it more of the same?
“The curtain was pulled back and we saw the true fiber of America and its continued hatred of men and women of color,” added Mason.
The murders of unarmed black men: Amaud Aubury, Rashard Brooks and George Floyd made 2020 feel like one long riot. But if you ask Dr. Mason, “1968 was a very tumultuous year.” Mason has researched and achieved civil rights. In his opinion, been there done that.
“There was a t-shirt that said I'm not my grandparents and I deplore that shirt because our grandparents and our great grandparents they fought with what they had they were as courageous as many of us could be given the life they had night riders, Klu Klux Klan, lynching’s and hangings,” said Mason.
The original lieutenants, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., former UN Ambassador Andrew Young, former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson and former Congressman John Lewis fought institutional racism, segregation, discrimination and violence. But their successors have picked up the mantle… notching historic firsts.
Healthprenuer Pinky Cole targeted Atlanta’s neglected food deserts and built a dynasty, selling plant-based food. And popular Democratic leader, Stacey Abrams – a heralded modern-day Freedom Fighter, lost the race for Georgia’s Governor – but shook up the election. Her voter coalition, Fair Fight Georgia registered over 800,000 new voters resulting in historic turnout that flipped both Georgia and its two Senate seats blue.
“Look at all the people that came out to vote particularly in Atlanta,” said Dr. Mason. “These people stepped up to the plate they voted early they stood in a line.”
Then there’s Georgia’s monuments, schools and streets named after Confederate leaders, slave owners and known racists – some removed. Some changed. “It is our time now,” exclaimed Dr. Mason.
Even Juneteenth became a paid holiday. Crayola, in the name of social justice, added new inclusive skin-toned crayons. And, Georgia Tech added an ‘Understanding Black Lives Matter and the Black Experience in the United States’ online component to its own library.
Progress says Dr. Mason, but not the finish line.
“We still have to continue to march. We still have to pray and offer hope to the hopeless.”
