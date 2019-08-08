DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rolling Ridge Community was hit by a rash of car break-ins in the early morning hours of August 5.
“If they know how to do this, what they will not do, I’m scared,” said mother of one Chantol Campbell.
Car thieves broke into locked cars without the keys and without needing to smash the windows.
Chantol said she had locked her car.
“Police came and said that there’s an app that the burglars had that basically sends a signal to your push start that opens it without no key.”
It appears criminals are using what’s called an RFID amplifier.
A car key fob sends out an RFID code, thieves work in pairs, one with a receiver the size of an iPad, the other with a clicker.
The thief with the receiver only needs to be a few feet from your key fob, usually next to your front door, and then sends the copied signal to the other thief with the clicker - and like magic opens the door.
Such devices are being sold in online marketplaces for a relatively low cost. Police say it’s a citywide problem that is tough to stop.
Chantol says she’s fearful at just how far thieves will go to break into cars.
“Since then I’ve been very scared, been looking through my window, you know my car is brand new they could take it anytime.”
If the car does start by pressing a button thieves are also able to drive off with it. To protect your key fob put it in what's called a faraday cage, which prevents electromagnetic signals from connecting to it.
There are products out there that can block RFID amplifiers such as pouches, tins, and other containers.
As an easy trick, you can also wrap your fob in aluminium foil or stick it in the microwave.
