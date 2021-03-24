A fire ripped through Azalea Park at Sandy Springs apartments early Wednesday morning. As the Sandy Springs Fire Department worked to battle the blaze they had a little difficulty finding a working fire hydrant on the scene, illustrating the importance of making sure hydrants are always in working order.
“It’s all still such a fog, but what I do remember is hearing someone kicking my door in as though it was a home intruder,” said one woman, Patricia, who escaped her burning apartment.
A total of eight units were impacted by the fire that started just after midnight.
“We weren’t able to grab keys, cell phones, eyeglasses…nothing,” Patricia added.
But many are wondering if the damage could have been minimized – as the closest hydrant was out of order.
“We also had a challenge with water, supply, one of the hydrants in this complex is out of service, so we did lay line to another hydrant within the complex,” said Chief Keith Sanders, with the Sandy Springs Fire Department.
“Absolutely, no doubt, because I saw the fire at the back side of the building at 12:15, and when the fire picked up, it just spread across the roof, had they been able to stop it here, those people probably wouldn’t have lost their property, because it started here,” added Alex Middleton, a neighbor.
A spokeswoman for the city of Sandy Springs said since it’s private property, it’s up to the complex to do an annual inspection. The complex is also responsible for maintaining all fire hydrants.
“Everything in there signifies who I am, and to just lose it, in a matter of seconds for negligence, is heartbreaking,” Patricia said.
The city spokeswoman also said the complex supposedly called crews to make repairs and they were supposed to come out today (Wednesday). The Red Cross helped a total of 11 families and 23 people with immediate emergency needs. The fire department said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the complex to find out when the hydrants were last inspected but hasn’t heard back. She also put in an open records request with the city. CBS46 will provide updates when we receive that information.
