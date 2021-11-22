Closing arguments began Monday inside the Glynn County Courthouse as the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery watched attorneys argue over their fate.
Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski started the morning reminding jurors of her opening statement that Ahmaud Arbery's death was caused by "assumptions and driveway decisions" by Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William 'Roddie' Bryan.
"Mr. Arbery was under attack, Dunikoski told the jury. "They committed four felonies against him and then they shot and killed him because he wouldn’t talk to them. But for their actions, their choices, Ahmaud Arbery would be alive," she continued.
Dunikoski proceeded for the next hour to try to dismantle the defendant's self-defense and citizens arrest justifications. She told the defendants were not executing a citizen’s arrest and do not have legal grounds to claim self-defense.
"If you provoked someone and then they attack you you can’t claim self-defense for them attacking you after you provoked it. That’s the law," Dunikoski argued to the jury. "In order to enact a citizen’s arrest the crime has to be committed in your presence."
Dunikoski explains that there was never any evidence Ahmaud Arbery stole anything and that the defendant's had no knowledge of him stealing anything.
"Is he this giant burglar who never shows up with a bag or anything to steal anything with? No. He is a 'lookie loo,'" Dunikoski said.
Attorney Jason Sheffield closed his arguments in defense of Travis McMichael. He leaned heavily on McMichael's former job training with the U.S. Coast Guard
"Travis McMichael spent almost a decade of his life training about duty and responsibility," Sheffield told the jury.
Kevin Gough told the jury in his closing that his client, William Bryan, has difficulty with putting words in the right context and he also didn’t know the McMichael’s were armed until Arbery was being shot.
Laura Hogue, the defense attorney for Gregory McMichael, argued to the jury that Arbery was likely committing a burglary.
"Is he the person for responsibly for stealing Larry English’s expensive boat equipment? I don’t know," Laura Hogue said. "We don’t know. No one investigated that. But, could anyone reasonably believe that Ahmaud Arbery was just doing a “lookie loo” on those of those nights in what been described and shown to you as a home drenched in absolute darkness?," Hogue questioned to the jury.
Hogue stated, "there was no legitimate reason for Ahmaud Arbery to be plundering through Larry English’s house."
She then went on to discuss Arbery's physical appearance adding that the high school aged photos are not a depiction of reality in February 2020.
"His teenage years were full of promise but his early twenties just led him in the wrong direction," Hogue said, adding that Arbery, while loved in his mother's eyes could "deteriorate" from the promise of his teenage years.
"Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long dirty toenails," Hogue argued. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper Jones left the courtroom after Hogue's statement upset.
Attorney for the Arbery family have said the defense is trying to "dehumanize" Arbery. Attorney Ben Crump said after the closing that based on the defense's arguments, one would think that Arbery was the only person to enter the unfinished home. Crump said, "We are better than this America. After Kenosha, Wisconsin, we need to see that we are better than this America. We are better than this America," Crump stated.
Prosecutor Dunikoski planned to finish the last two hours of her closing Monday around 5:30pm, but jurors said they wanted to go home. They will resume closing arguments at 8:30am Tuesday.
