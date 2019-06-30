GWINNETT County (CBS46) -- A woman working for the Gwinnett Stripers is breaking barriers.
In 2018, the MLB earned a C grade on the yearly Diversity and Ethics in Sports report.
Now, Maritza Martinez is the first female member of the Striper's ground crew. And she's proving girls are up to the job.
