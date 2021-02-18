The 2021 NBA All-Star game, coming to Atlanta in March, already appears to be proving some people will prioritize partying over the pandemic.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in a statement, urged fans not to come to town to party, calling the game “a made-for-TV event only.” She also pleaded for clubs and promoters not to host parties.
“There will be no NBA sanctioned events open to the public and we strongly encourage promoters, clubs, bars, etc. not to host events in the city related to this game,” part of her statement read.
“There will absolutely be no social functions in Atlanta, no ticketed events, no parties,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, during an interview on "The Jump" hosted by Rachel Nichols.
Still, hours after the NBA officially announced Atlanta as the host city for NBA All-Star 2021, party fliers started going out. As of Thursday evening, there were more than two dozen parties planned across Atlanta March 5-7. Popular clubs hosting parties include Paradise Atlanta, oAK, La Vie and Domaine featuring rappers such as Lil Boosie, Future Pluto, 2Chainz, Gucci Mane, and Beanie Sigel, according to The Party Fixx website.
Casey Morris of Atlanta Underground Club Scene told CBS46’ Zac Summers it’s unrealistic to think people won’t travel to Atlanta for a major event, like All-Star weekend, when the city is open.
“I personally wouldn’t do it but there are people that want to go out and the venues need to make a living,” Morris said. “It’s just one of those tricky things to where there is a demand for it.”
“I have no words at this point,” said Persha, who lives near Opium in Midtown.
The nightclub has a party planned the Saturday before the game, featuring a rapper from Memphis.
“I’m sad that I’m living in a place where that’s being promoted and advertised, and people are actually interested when we’re in a situation where people are dying every day,” Persha said.
The fear is that an event featuring super stars could turn into a super spreader. CBS46 reached out to the Mayor’s office to inquire if the mayor planned to do something to prevent the parties, but did not a receive a response as of publishing of this article.
NBA All-Star 2021 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. Only a limited number of spectators will be allowed inside the arena.
