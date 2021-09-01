ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A coach at Fulton Science Academy in Alpharetta has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Tarik Uduk, 25, of Sandy Springs, faces 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of obscene internet contact with a child.
Sandy Springs Police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Uduk allegedly uploading child pornography to an online server. With help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigators tied the images to Uduk.
Police say a review of the digital content revealed multiple images and videos of sexually explicit images of minors between the ages of 12 and 15. Investigators are looking into whether any of the victims in the images are students Uduk had contact with as a coach at the school.
On Monday, Aug. 30, Uduk was arrested at Fulton Science Academy and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
