Coalition demands bigger voice for minorities during Georgia's coronavirus crisis

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A coalition representing more than 100 organizations and community leaders is demanding that Governor Brian Kemp allow Georgia’s minority communities to have a bigger voice in decision-making during the coronavirus crisis.
The group calls itself the “Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives.” Members say people of color bear the greatest burden of COVID-19, yet don’t have a voice at the table where decisions are being made. They’re requesting a meeting with Kemp sometime within the next week.
“We would like to have a conversation, a meeting, with the governor with some of our thinkers, our medical professionals, with some of our public policy makers,” said Mawuli Davis, an Atlanta attorney and community activist.
In an open letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, the coalition cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing African Americans make up 83% of Georgians who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while they make up an estimated 34.7 percent of Georgia’s population.
The coalition also requests that the governor impose an order that would “mandate and supply protective equipment like masks and hand sanitizers in public spaces and in all businesses that bring people into close contact.”
The group also wants the governor to let local leaders have control over how and when people can gather. As it stands now, Kemp’s executive orders don’t allow local governments to impose any rules that are more restrictive or less restrictive than his rules.
