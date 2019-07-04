COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A crash left a Marietta neighborhood without power on Thursday afternoon.
Police said an overturned vehicle took down power poles and started several small fires in an area near Piedmont Road and Sprayberry Drive.
The roadway was temporarily shut down but has now reopened. The driver sustained minor injuries.
