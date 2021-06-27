ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As many associations are jumping in to help get more people tested for HIV, the black owned condom company, B Condoms also partnered up with The Cobb and Douglas County Health Department, to encourage protection and HIV testing in communities facing disparities.
Both groups said they are on a mission to end the epidemic of HIV.
Jason Panda, the owner and founder of B Condoms said, “In the United States right now people of color are disproportionately impacted by HIV and AIDS and being the only minority owned and black owned condom company, it’s really important for us to partner up and make sure that services access and care reach the communities that are most needed.”
The Cobb and Douglas County Health Department Health Educator, Candice De’Cree also expanded more on their focus for National HIV Testing Day.
“So part of the mission is of course to reduce new HIV infections and then get people who are living with HIV in treatment,” De’Cree said.
B Condoms also launched in Walmart Sunday as the first black owned condom company sold in the major retailer, according to the company.
If you missed any of the HIV testing events Sunday, health officials said you can grab a free rapid test in seconds from your local Cobb and Douglas County Health Department.
