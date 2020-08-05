ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A day after Gwinnett County released plans to return to the classroom; Cobb County announced it's phased model to return students to in-person learning.
Cobb County Schools previously said school would start on August 17 through virtual learning. After that, there will be a three phase return that will be "determined by analyzing public health data specific to Cobb County provided by the Department of Public Health and the Cobb/Douglas Board of Health including the level of community spread, effective contact tracing, and efficient COVID-19 test timelines.
The school system said the three phases would operate like this:
- Phase One: All kindergarten through fifth-grade students for full-day instruction. ASP will resume for students in face-to-face classrooms. All kindergarten through twelfth-grade low incidence special education classes will have a face-to-face option starting in phase one.
- Phase Two: All sixth through eighth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase two will begin two weeks after the start date of phase one.
- Phase Three: All ninth through twelfth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase three will begin two weeks after the start date of phase two.
Prior to the start of each phase, parents will be given the opportunity to choose between the face-to-face option and the full-remote option.
A group of parents in Cobb County previously demanded a return to classroom learning, but the County's plan will still be contingent on clearance from doctors and experts before starting any phase.
