Winter Wheeler, Esq. has been appointed to the Cobb County Board of Ethics. The announcement was made Friday. Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy made the appointment.
Wheeler will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Alyssa Blanchard, Esq. to the Magistrate Court Bench.
Wheeler graduated from Georgetown University and Tulane Law School. She is highly regarded by her peers in the legal community where she is known to be a mediator and active member, according to a press release from Cobb County government.
“With her deep knowledge, extensive experience, and ethical reputation beyond reproach, I know Ms. Wheeler will serve with distinction,” said Judge Murphy.
Wheeler provides leadership on the boards of the Women Lawyer Division of the National Bar Association, the Women in Dispute Resolution Committee of the American Bar Association, and the Georgetown Club of Metro Atlanta. A member of the Lawyers Club of Atlanta, Ms. Wheeler serves as the Co-Chair of its Membership Committee and as a member of the Long Term Planning Committee. She is also a member of the National Bar Association, American Bar Association, Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, Gate City Bar Association, and Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association.
Wheeler has been previously recognized by the National Black Lawyers as a Top 40/Under 40 and as a Top 100 for 2020. She resides in east Cobb with her family
