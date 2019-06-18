MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a Marietta house fire.
Cobb fire officials say Cisnero Hilario intentionally set a home on fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park in Marietta.
An award of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information related to this case should call 770-499-3869.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.