COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Classrooms are turning virtual so learning is not interrupted during this Coronavirus outbreak. Extra curricular activities are on pause but there are a few exceptions.
In Cobb County, teens like Ashleigh Huff are filling the isolated days at home with music practice.
"It kind of gives me something to do especially right now," said Huff.
She has been playing the flute for 5 years and has found a tribe among fellow musicians.
"It was always the highlight of my day to see people in band. So not being able to see them and having to stay inside is kind of ughhh," she added.
Cobb county schools tried something different. Think Brady Bunch with woodwinds, brass & percussion and multiplied by a few hundred studentsin the district.
"They're always there for me, I can talk to them whenever I want. Overall it's just a fun experience," said Huff.
Each student recorded themselves playing "Shimmering joy" from Atlanta Composer Tyler Grant and then it was all edited together.
Despite social distancing, this project allowed a beautiful performance to happen virtually.
"I hope y'all are practicing, because it's still important, even if we're not in school and I hope to see ya'll again," said Huff.
It showing how a band can create together while far apart because the music always plays on.
