COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce says the Board of Commissioners will be tasked with determining if a mask mandate is best for the county amid the ongoing pandemic.

In Governor Brian Kemp's latest Executive Order, he allows local governments to issue mask requirements for those on government property. The order also states local governments can determine if and how the mask requirement will be enforced.

“Issuing a mandate would place the burden on the county’s police department to enforce it,” says Boyce. “I’m reluctant to place that burden on a department that is already understaffed and facing other challenges caused by the pandemic.”

If Boyce and commissioners agree to move forward with a county-wide mandate, masks would be required in county-owned facilities.

To view the Governor’s latest order and check out the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Cobb, visit www.cobbcounty.org/COVID19