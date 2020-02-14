COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Driving on the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive it is hard to miss bright and bold new LED billboards.
Some residents have taken to the Nextdoor app to express their opposition for the companies that paid money for advertisements on the billboard. Their complaints? The billboards degrade the community and anyone who advertises on there does not deserve to prosper.
Residents say the issue is with the location of the billboards, saying they should be closer to the freeway.
One of the first businesses was Cycle Elan. Asson Michel, owner of Cycle Elan fitness studio has received negative reviews, calls and emails regarding advertising on the billboard.
"It’s very frustrating because this is my baby. Put all my blood, sweat and tears into it. So it’s very discouraging and it’s been difficult to process and move forward," explained Michel.
Cobb County officials say four billboards are already up in the county, with plan for four more to go up this year.
