COBB COUNTY, Ga. (cbs46) -- Thursday night's loss isn't stopping optimism among Braves fans as the team is set to play the Dodgers at The Battery Saturday night.
"They're my favorite team and they're gonna do good," said one Braves fan to us Friday morning. "I'm really excited!"
The Braves' recent performances aren't just good for our souls, but the Cobb Chamber of Commerce says recent business to The Battery and surrounding areas will have lasting effects.
"Every time there's a hot dog sale, a beer sale, a Coca-Cola, a pretzel or peanuts, ice cream sale, some of that goes towards our SPLOST money. That SPLOST money helps our education system, helps our parks and recreation, helps our transportation initiatives," said Chairman of the Board of Directors for Cobb Chamber, John Loud.
Chamber CEO Sharon Mason says businesses are already looking ahead.
"It has a huge ripple impact on the economy so we hope to bring the world series here and expand on that even more," said Mason. "Our community is already ready to welcome guests, visitors."
