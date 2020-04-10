COBB CO., GA (CBS46) – The Cobb County Chamber is hosting a third webinar on COVID-19 and the business climate.
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m.
This third part of the “How To” webinar is for business owners, managers, executives and human resources professionals. Attendees will also have a chance to ask questions.
Speakers for the “Business Recovery from COVID-19” webinar include, the following:
• Mark Butler, Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner
• Dave Cole, Partner at Freeman Mathis & Gary
• Tammy Cohen, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of InfoMart
• Secret Holland, VP of Human Resources & Community Affairs at Gas South
• John Loud, 2020 Cobb Chamber Chairman & President of LOUD Security Systems
• Sharon Mason, President & CEO of the Cobb Chamber
To register for this virtual event, visit cobbchamber.org/events.
There is no cost, and Chamber members and non-members are welcome to attend on a first, come first served basis, up to 500 attendees.
For recordings of the first two webinars from the “How To” series, visit the Cobb Chamber’s COVID-19 Resources page at cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.