COBB CO (CBS46)—Cobb County officials have announced a new process to help small businesses that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
According to a press release, the county is partnering with SelectCobb to offer small businesses relief grants up to $20,000-$40,000.
The grants are for small businesses based in Cobb County and can be used for personnel, rent, utilities, and acquiring PPE to ensure the safety of their employees.
They will start accepting applications on June 8 and the deadline will be June 26 at 5 p.m.
Eligibility requirements will be available on June 1 at www.selectcobb.com.
“Maintaining jobs and promoting growth within Cobb County has been and always will be our number one priority for our small business community,” said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South and Chairman of SelectCobb for the Cobb Chamber. “The SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants will allow Cobb’s small businesses to stand strong during this pandemic and continue to meet necessary business expenses, as well as providing capital to acquire PPE and other resources to ensure a safe working environment for their employees.”
To be considered for the SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grant, small businesses must meet the following requirements:
• Business must be an existing for-profit corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship;
• Business headquarters or primary location must be within Cobb County;
• Business must have 100 or fewer full-time, W-2 employees, i.e., employees working at least 30 hours per week or 130 hours per month;
• Business must have been in continuous operation for a minimum of 1 year prior to March 13, 2020;
• Business must have a current business license issued by Cobb County Government, City of Acworth, City of Austell, City of Kennesaw, City of Marietta, City of Powder Springs, or City of Smyrna;
• Business must be current on all local taxes;
• Business may be home-based or located in an owned or leased commercial space;
• Business must certify if they have received PPP funds as of time of application submittal; and
• Business cannot be a publicly traded company.
