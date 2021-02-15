Cobb County police are investigating a Sunday night triple shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened 8:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Peel Castle Lane.
Police said they responded to a home and officers found three males suffering from gunshot wounds.
The three victims were rushed to an area hospital with unknown conditions.
Police have not released any details on the shooting.
Check back with CBS46 for more on this developing story.
