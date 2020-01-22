COBB Co., Ga. (CBS46)—Cobb County officials would like the public’s input on community development and citizen’s housing needs in Cobb County.
Officials are hosting series off meetings throughout the county. The kick-off meeting is slated to start Monday, February, 3, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. They will meet at Zion Keepers, 324 Victory Drive, Marietta.
Cobb County officials are preparing for its its 2020 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, the Cobb County Five-Year (2021-2025) Consolidated Plan, and the 2021 Annual Action Plan.
Theses plans are required by the Housing and Urban Development.
“The Analysis of Impediments will identify barriers to equal access to housing and propose strategies to overcome those impediments”, a Cobb County official said.
The Consolidated Plan identifies community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how HUD grant funds will be used to develop community resources.
For additional information, please click: https://bit.ly/2tFs3xD
