The Cobb County School District announced Friday that all students would transition to remote learning beginning on Tuesday.
Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said that remote learning would begin Tuesday, January 19 and through Friday, January 22. However, face-to-face and remote classrooms will resume on Monday, January 25.
Superintendent Ragsdale released the following:
"This decision comes as a result of daily consultation with local and state public health officials regarding the high numbers of staff and students recently informed to quarantine. This break will provide our families and staff an opportunity to quarantine and work together to fight COVID-19 from our homes by limiting large gatherings, enforcing social distancing, wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, and regularly washing our hands. According to the Center for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines, it is crucial that students and staff who display COVID-19 symptoms quarantine and do not report to school or work.
In recent remarks made by Dr. Janet Memark, Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, parents are being encouraged to consider remote learning, if possible, while commending the school District for continuing to offer face-to-face classrooms for those who need that option.
Following our observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 18, our Team members will shift to remote learning for all students for the remainder of the week to help limit virus spread. The separation period will allow our staff and students to return on January 25 after a time of quarantine, better prepared to teach and learn in face-to-face and remote classrooms to honor the instructional delivery models our families have chosen.
Cobb Schools will offer food and nutrition services to students in need through meal kit pickups. Further details on meal kit options for students, specifically for the week of January 19 through January 22, can be found here. After-school programs (ASP) will not be offered during this week but will resume when students return to face-to-face classrooms.
You can expect further communication from your student’s teacher through the CTLS Parent app, email, or text message, which will include remote learning details for his/her class. Students and staff will continue to communicate COVID-19 symptoms and positive test results to their local schools.
As always, we encourage you to monitor our Reopening Plan at www.cobblearningeverywhere.com, which includes the latest COVID-19 announcements, health and safety protocols, COVID-19 FAQs, COVID-19 case counts by school, a variety of resources to support remote learning, and all COVID-19 related resources."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.