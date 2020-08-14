COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Virtual learning has become part of our new normal, but the adjustment has brought difficulties to thousands of students struggling to procure laptops.
After discussing these hardships with the Cobb County School District, State Representative Erica Thomas (D-Austell) has requested that citizens and local businesses step in to help by donating laptops to students before the 2020-2021 school year begins on Monday.
“Cobb County school staff brought to my attention today that thousands of students in the Cobb County area are still without laptops and unable to participate in virtual learning from home,” said Rep. Thomas. “With only 72 hours left until the new school year begins, I want to encourage citizens and local businesses in Cobb County to use this opportunity to rally together and ensure that our students are able to participate in the school year from the safety of their home.”
Rep. Thomas is asking for working laptops that have front-facing cameras, as virtual learning appears to be here to stay for the foreseeable future.
Anyone interested in donating a laptop may contact Rep. Thomas’ office at 404-656-7859 or by emailing erica.thomas@house.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.