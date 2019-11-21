COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Things are back to normal at the Cobb County Animal Shelter after a deadly strep zoo outbreak killed five dogs.
The county purchased about $15,000 worth of vaccine, to vaccinate all the dogs and cats inside the facility. They also brought in a private cleaning company to clean the entire facility for three days.
The shelter says they are adopting out animals, if you're looking for a pet for the holidays.
"We were already supposed to be in the middle of our fall adoption schedule that runs until November 20th," said Cobb County communications director Ross Cavitt. "$20 adoption fees for all the dogs and cats out there. That's been working well. We've been able to keep the population of dogs in the facility well below our maximum level. Unfortunately, we have plenty of cats. We have as many cats as we can house in that facility, but ever since this incident we have been adopting out at a pretty good rate."
