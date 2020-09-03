ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Cobb County Schools announced Thursday it will start Phase One of a return to face-to-face instruction on October 5.
"One critical aspect of our plan is that as parents choose either face-to-face or remote-learning classrooms, students will continue to be taught by their current teachers," Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday.
Parents in Cobb County will have until September 20 to make a decision on what type of learning they want for their children. Parents can choose starting September 7 at 8 a.m. using the ParentVue portal. The portal will close at midnight on September 20.
The school system said that as parents choose either face-to-face or remote learning, students will continue to be taught by their current teachers. Face-to-face and remote-learning students in the same class will receive the same instruction from the same teacher.
The school system said Wednesdays will continue to be reserved for individual and small group support, remotely, which will allow us to disinfect our school buildings as needed and allow parent/teacher conferences to be scheduled remotely.
The school district had previously laid out the phased-in model as defined below:
- Phase One: All kindergarten through fifth-grade students will return for full-day instruction. ASP will also resume for students in face-to-face classrooms on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. All low incidence pre-K through 12th-grade special education students will be given a face-to-face classroom option during phase one. Phase one will begin on October 5th, 2020.
- Phase Two: All sixth through eighth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase two will tentatively begin on October 19th, 2020.
- Phase Three: All ninth through twelfth-grade students for full-day instruction. Phase three will tentatively begin on November 5th, 2020. This is a Thursday start date because of Election Day
