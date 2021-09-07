COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Board of Health made their position clear to the community Tuesday night, that they want a mask mandate in place for students K-12 in the Cobb County School District.
Parents have been protesting the lack of mitigation efforts for weeks and now the board is reiterating their message, that the district must follow the CDC guidelines.
As it stands right now the Cobb County District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said masks will remain optional, and he needs more time to review the board's recent call to action.
Ragsdale received a lot of pressure from other members of the board to act promptly.
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and other leaders said in part that the district has a responsibility to the children, and should follow the CDC’s guidelines to help bring down the numbers.
During the course of the meeting public health officials set the stage for Ragsdale by showcasing the alarming new data out of Cobb County.
Cobb & Douglas County Public Health Director, Janet Memark, explained that there have been 136 outbreaks among the schools and that the rise in cases among children in hospital is overwhelming the pediatric sector.
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows that just within the last ten days more than 9,000 kids between the ages of 10 and 17 have tested positive. Our statewide total number of cases within this age group has now reached 104,486.
Superintendent Ragsdale said in part, that he believes in the multilayered approach currently in place.
He also highlighted the power that the district still has when it comes to making a final decision and thanked the state for allowing districts to ultimately decide which protocols to use.
Ragsdale told the board that he was not an “anti-masker” and that’s why masks continue to be recommended.
It’s still unclear what the district will do, but it’s clear that the Cobb County Board of Health wants CDC guidelines to be followed within the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.