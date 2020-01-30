COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—Some Cobb County employees will soon see a bigger paycheck.
County County’s Board of Commissioners approved a “step and grade” pay plan for sworn public safety personnel.
The plan will raise starting salaries and provide an increase to most others already employed, a Cobb County spokesperson wrote in a statement to CBS46.
“We hope this will be an important step to attract quality people to join our police department, fire department, and Sheriff’s Office,” said Interim Public Safety Director Randy Crider.
We also hope this will be an opportunity to retain the sworn officers we have now and provides a message to those in public safety in Cobb that we are committed to a plan moving forward.”
Officials reported the county will increase the Title Ad Valorem Tax in order to cover the increased costs. The increase is expected to cost $5.7 million, according to the county.
In order to improve recruitment, starting pay will increase from $41,615 to $46,000.
The plan will be reviewed each year by the county manager and board of commissioners each year to determine effectiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.