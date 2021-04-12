The Cobb County call center is now accepting calls, to provide the community with valuable information on COVID-19 and assist the public in making vaccinations appointments.
To speak with an operator, residents can call 833-974-3366 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The call center will connect people with vaccination sites and facilities offering vaccinations.
Agents can help callers schedule appointments through Cobb and Douglas Public Health sites or walk them through the process of scheduling appointments at mass vaccination sites in Georgia, as well as private locations offering the shots.
English and Spanish-speaking agents are available, with language line services available for those who speak other languages.
“Cobb and Douglas Public Health is so thankful to Cobb County Government for launching this call center during the pandemic,” District Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said. “We appreciate the partnership and will continue to provide the support needed for its success. It gives our residents an expanded local resource for COVID-related questions and allows public health staff to stay focused on providing vaccinations and resolving outbreaks.”
