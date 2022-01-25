COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Short-term rentals around the metro have regularly made headlines as party houses and a nuisance for neighborhoods, but also as great opportunities for people to make extra income.
After 2 years of work, the Cobb County commission is looking to regulate these growing gig economy businesses.
“We initially bought this in 2020 for consideration for a code amendment, had a good working session with some stake holders including representatives of the short-term rental association of Georgia,” said Jessica Guinn, Cobb County Community Development Director.
The county wants a number of proposals introduced including;
• Obtain a business license
• Obtain a short-term rental permit
• Comply with building codes
• Comply with fire safety codes
• Meet parking standards
• Limit stays to under 30 days
• Have a local contact agent to address issues
• Comply with occupancy limits.
Many homeowners agreeing with a majority of the proposals.
“I don’t think it’s a bad thing," said Stephanie Webb, a mother who lives in Cobb County. "It’s their property and they’re responsible for whatever happens on it, whether it’s injury, fire, noise, complaints, damage to other people’s property around them. Somebody has to be held responsible for it.”
Marietta City Council will also be considering a similar proposal.
A big issue for officials is keeping a record of how many short-term rentals are operating.
Smyrna City Council found last year they had 253 short-term rentals available with 80% offering the entire unit.
They are also considering an ordinance and will add a limit of 180 days within the year for properties.
“I don’t think that that’s kind of ok because if it’s your personal business you should be able to run it, they way you want to run it,” said Samera Najafi, who lives and grew up in the county.
Cobb County said they will also introduce a penalty system.
“The first violation within a 12 month period would still be $500, $750 for the second violation within a 12 month period. And the third violation within 12 months would result in revocation of the certificate. Any new applications for the property would be rejected within the next 12 month period,” Guinn said.
Cobb County will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes Tuesday Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and also the following night.
