COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- With frustrations growing among shoppers, Cobb County government officials have created an interactive guide to allow users to see which grocery stores in the county are stocked with the items they need.
The survey uses a crowd sourcing survey that shoppers can take on a smart phone immediately after loading groceries into their cars.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea is to prevent senior citizens and other shoppers from having to go from store to store looking for items, each time potentially exposing themselves to the virus.
Click here to take the survey or look at Cobb County's interactive shopping guide.
