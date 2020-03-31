COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- With frustrations growing among shoppers, Cobb County government officials have created an interactive web tool to allow users to see which grocery stores in the county are stocked with the items they need.
The online survey uses a crowd sourcing survey that shoppers can take on a smart phone immediately after loading groceries into their cars.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea is to prevent senior citizens and other shoppers from having to go from store to store looking for items, each time potentially exposing themselves to the virus.
“We don’t want you to have to drive all around, because the whole purpose of everything we’re doing is to try to keep people at home,” said Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott, who helped come up with the web tool.
“You just have to caution people, it is a snapshot in time," he said, "so they might’ve had toilet paper when you walked in, but when somebody comes over they may not.”
In a Tuesday morning interview with CBS46, Ott said they also created a similar app for restaurants, allowing patrons to spread the word as to whether a restaurant is open for take-out and whether it is offering a full menu or a limited menu.
"We actually went live with that last night,” Ott said.
Click here for the grocery store app, and click here for the restaurant app.
Keep in mind, these web tools are only for Cobb County stores and restaurants, though other counties might incorporate similar apps in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
