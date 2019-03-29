Austell, GA (CBS46) An employee at a Cobb County daycare facility is accused of abusing a young boy, leaving several bruises on his body.
Shenundre Love, 21, a worker at Always Kids Child Care, was arrested and charged with Cruelty to a Child after Cobb County investigators say a 6-year-old boy accused her of abusing him.
The warrant states the child told investigators Love pinched him multiple times, and hurt him. He had multiple bruises on his neck, back, shoulders and arm area.
Police claim they have video showing it.
Christhian Castro says he confronted Always Kids Child Care when his 2-year-old son Henry started coming home with bruises on his wrists and arms.
"They would never give us an explanation," said Castro. "And they have cameras in there that could see the room and never could we see that footage."
Other parents showed CBS 46 News where their kids recently came home with marks and scratches on their faces.
"Horrible, it makes me feel horrible... I just can't believe it, honestly. I'm startled," said Milliana Pulliam, a parent of a child enrolled at the daycare.
“It’s very shocking, very shocking especially with my daughter who’s about to be two, this is her first daycare experience and then seeing you out here and getting an email like that— it’s very shocking,” said Alon barber, a parent of a child enrolled at the daycare.
"Make sure you do your research before you enroll your kids into any school," said Castro.
The daycare would not comment on this incident. A letter sent to parents says that Love was fired.
