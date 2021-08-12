COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deputy Peter Bilardello Thursday, charged with sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material.
Bilardello was placed on administrative leave as soon as the Sheriff received notification on an arrest warrant. The Deputy’s badge, I.D., and all county-issued weapons were also confiscated.
Cobb County Police are leading the investigation, and Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs division has been requested to open an investigation.
Bilardello was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.