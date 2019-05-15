COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A former Cobb County deputy recruit is on the other side of the law after an investigation allegedly shows he violated the public officer oath.
Thomas Wayne Drake Jr. was arrested Wednesday morning. He is charged with violation of oath by public officer and conspiracy to commit a crime.
"It is my expectation that our employees uphold their oath of office. To have a former deputy sheriff recruit that willfully violated his oath and betrayed the public trust is extremely disappointing. We are working closely with prosecutors and I will see to it, that this former employee is held accountable," said Sheriff Neil Warren.
The investigation is on-going, therefore the details of Drake's violation has not yet been disclosed.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
