Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds has been named as the new director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Friday morning.
Reynolds is a former police officer, magistrate judge, prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. He had been the district attorney for Cobb County since his election in 2012.
He is a native of Rome.
"Vic Reynolds is a courageous leader with unmatched experience," said Governor Kemp in a press release. "As District Attorney, Vic led efforts to dismantle gangs and protect local families from crime and violence. As GBI Director, he will work around the clock to ensure a safer, stronger Georgia."
Governor Kemp also announced two other appointments. He named Allen Poole as the new director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
He also named Kirk Shook as director of the Georgia Nonpublic Post-secondary Education Commission.
