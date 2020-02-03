COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—Cobb voters headed to the polls to vote in the upcoming March primary may want to double check their polling locations.
That’s because more than 35 polling places have changed since the last election, according to Cobb County election officials.
"Most of these changes are happening because we need to move polling places out of schools,” Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler said.
Cobb Elections is increasingly concerned about new security measures possibly preventing voter access to school facilities, so our priority has been to find other places to host polling places.”
Election officials said the changes will also prevent longer lines at larger polling locations.
For a complete list of the changes, click https://go.aws/2SfkfuG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.