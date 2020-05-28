COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Cobb County Elections Department needs poll workers for the June 9 Primary.
The rate of pay per election is $200 for poll managers, $150 for assistant poll managers, and $115 for clerks. Poll workers are also paid $15 to help set up the poll to which they are assigned for Election Day.
Cobb Elections is having difficulty getting workers to commit during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a retention incentive, Cobb County has offered an additional stipend of $50 per worker.
